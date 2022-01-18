Yeo tests positive, 3 others also pull out of India event

National shuttler Yeo Jia Min tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Singapore on Sunday, after going down with a fever while competing at the India Open in New Delhi last week. She returned another positive test yesterday.

In an Instagram post, the 22-year-old wrote yesterday: "I know I've been quiet since the last story update about my withdrawal from the India Open quarter-finals last Thursday.

"Many have sent me get well messages and asking me for an update of how I am right now. Really thank you so much.

"Sorry it's been pretty hectic in the midst of trying to recover physically. I'm currently back in Singapore but I've tested positive. I am now in isolation and complying with all the procedures.

"I will do my best to recover well and get back on court soon. Thank you for all the love and care, it means a lot to me especially during this time."

The world No. 17 had been unwell on Thursday but still pulled off a second-round win over India's Anupama Upadhyaya.

However, she was eventually forced to withdraw from her quarter-final against Thailand's Supanida Katethong on Friday.

Then, she had revealed that she had a fever and had been advised not to play by a doctor, although she tested negative for Covid-19.

Yeo is not the first Singapore athlete to be hit by the coronavirus while competing overseas.

Last month, four members of the Republic's 14-strong contingent at the Fina World Swimming Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi also contracted the virus. The entire squad were forced to pull out of the event.

The India Open was hit by a spate of positive Covid-19 cases among players, as well as 24 walkovers throughout the tournament.

On Monday, the health ministry reported that the number of Covid-19 cases in the country rose by 258,089 in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 37.4 million since the pandemic started.

Other than world champion Loh Kean Yew, who has gone to Dubai to train with world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen, Singapore's contingent in New Delhi were scheduled to compete in this week's Syed Modi India International in Uttar Pradesh.

But the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) decided last night to bring home Loh Kean Hean, Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han after one of its officials tested positive.

However, world No. 99 Jason Teh, who did not feature at the India Open, will play this week as he faces India's 144th-ranked Kaushal Dharmamer.

SBA chief executive officer Alan Ow said: "SBA is keeping close contact with the affected official who is asymptomatic and he has been moved to a dedicated quarantine hotel.

"The health and welfare of our players are our priority and SBA has made arrangements for the rest of the players and officials who tested negative to fly back to Singapore.

"We will continue to monitor Jia Min's condition and give her the support she needs to make a full recovery. We will continue to remind our players, coaches and staff who are overseas to take extra care and precaution and avoid unnecessary mingling to lower the probability of infection."