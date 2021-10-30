Yeo halted by world No. 8 in q-finals

National shuttler and world No. 31 Yeo Jia Min's run in the French Open ended in the quarter-finals yesterday, after she lost 21-11, 21-17 to South Korea's world No. 8 An Se-young.

For making the last eight of the US$600,000 (S$807,300) BWF World Tour Super 750 event, the 22-year-old claimed a cheque for US$3,300.

She had earlier overcome Belgium's world No. 38 Lianne Tan and Indonesia's 22nd-ranked Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in Paris at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin.

Yeo and Singapore's top men's singles player Loh Kean Yew will head to Germany for the Nov 2-7 US$320,000 Hylo Open in Saarbrucken.

National singles coach Kelvin Ho said: "Jia Min showed good progress in playing a more complete game in this week's tournament, compared to last week's.

"We can also see some growth in her game play.

"But there are still some fine details to work on and adaptations to different opponents to execute different gameplays."

At the US$15,000 Belgian International, world No. 230 Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han extended their winning streak to eight matches - including last week's Czech Open final - by beating Sri Lanka's world No. 366 Sachin Dias and Kavidi Sirimannage 21-15, 21-14 to reach the mixed doubles semi-finals.

Also making the last four at the International Challenge-level event was world No. 99 Jaslyn Hooi, who overcame Japan's world No. 154 Shiori Saito 19-21, 21-12, 21-14 in the women's singles.