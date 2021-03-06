'Yay' to Mobile Legends initiative

Some of the nation's up-and-coming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) teams came together yesterday for an eight-team invitational in what was NTUC Club's first initiative to use e-sports as one of the key pillars to engage the youth and reach out to grassroots communities.

Organised by The Gym Esportscentre, in partnership with NTUC Club, the Friyay Night Gaming event featured teams of five members each.

The public were able to catch the action online even though the event at D'Marquee, Downtown East, was held behind closed doors.

Gigi Low, NTUC Club's deputy director, membership engagement and experience, said: "E-sports is taking off in Singapore in a big way and NTUC Club sees this as an exciting and trendy platform to engage Singapore's youth and the young-at-heart."

One of the teams who took part yesterday were Team Forsaken, whose team manager Roy Tan said he was heartened to hear that The Gym and NTUC Club are spearheading more community gaming initiatives.

He added: "We hope that with this, the e-sports scene will continue to grow."

Another competitor, Kenny Cheng from Team Lost Souls, said he was encouraged to see more engagement with the masses.

The 22-year-old added: "There are plenty of young people here who are interested to know more about e-sports and even take part in similar competitions. It's a great initiative to use e-sports as an avenue to engage the youth."