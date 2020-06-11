Yas Island bouts for non-US fighters

LAS VEGAS • Mixed martial arts supremo Dana White confirmed on Tuesday that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage a series of bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi next month to get around travel restrictions for fighters not based in the United States.

The UFC president told ESPN the MMA promotion would host four events on what he dubbed "Fight Island" because of coronavirus travel restrictions to the US, which have complicated the scheduling of international cards.

The four fight cards will take place on July 11, 15, 18 and 25, and will include several championship bouts, including the welterweight championship fight between Nigerian-American champion Kamaru Usman and Brazilian Gilbert Burns at UFC 251.

White said: "We're literally just going to Yas Island right now to pull off these fights, because the hardest thing to do right now is to get people into the country from other parts of the world.

"We are a true global business. We're the only ones that are pulling off live sports right now. If I continue to do fights in the United States, I'm gonna burn out all my American talent. So now we've got Yas Island ready to go, it's set up."

Fighters will train in an octagon set up on the beach and housed in a "safety zone" that will be open only to athletes, coaches and UFC staff.

The UFC has held fights in the United Arab Emirates, staging a card on Yas Island in September last year, which saw unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia submit American Dustin Poirier.

Like the last five events the UFC has staged, all cards in Abu Dhabi will be held behind closed doors because of the pandemic.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE