Yapp set to be no. 1 again

National pool player Aloysius Yapp is set to return to the top of the world rankings after finishing second at the US$125,000 (S$170,000) Las Vegas Open on Saturday.

The Singaporean lost 4-3, 4-0 to Poland's world No. 27 Wiktor Zielinski in the final, pocketing US$15,000 for his efforts. But he will reap the biggest reward by leapfrogging Austria's Albin Ouschan to reclaim the world No. 1 spot - he reached the summit for the first time in October - as none of the other current top-10 players made it past the round of 32.

Yapp, 25, told The Straits Times: "I would be happy to become world No. 1 again, and I hope I can stay there longer this time. But, like I said before, my next big goal is to win a major title and I will continue to work hard to achieve that."

In an eventful day at the third event on the US Pro Billiard Series, world No. 2 Yapp beat Germany's 18th-ranked Thorsten Hohmann 4-1, 4-3 in the round of 16 before the competition started to heat up.

In this 10-ball event, players need to win two first-to-four-racks legs to progress to the next round. If both players win one rack each, the tie is determined by a shoot-out. With the cue ball on the head string, each player takes turns to try to pocket the 10-ball on the foot spot. The one who makes the most pots in four attempts wins.

If the stalemate persists, they enter sudden death, and a player wins when he pots the 10-ball and the opponent misses.

Yapp stayed composed to beat world No. 53 Mateusz Sniegocki 4-1, 3-4, 11-10 in their quarter-final before outlasting another Pole, 55th-ranked Wojciech Szewczyk 4-3, 2-4, 3-2 in the semi-finals, incredibly coming back from 2-0 down in the shoot-out to win.

But Yapp, who won the Michigan Open on Sept 25, missed out on a second international title in six months. He was leading Zielinski 3-2 in the first leg but failed to get a position for the 6-ball in the deciding rack, as his opponent won six games on the spin.

Yapp said: "I didn't play well in the final. Some of the players have been struggling with the table conditions, which was not level and reacting inconsistently. I got very confused from the quarter-finals, and I let it affect me too much.

"Under such conditions, I'm grateful to reach the final, and I cannot be too disappointed overall. But I also found some small details in my stroke fundamentals like a very long back pause, which I need to work on ahead of the SEA Games in May."

Singapore was also represented by the 48th-ranked Sharik Sayed, who ousted Japan's world No. 3 Naoyuki Oi before losing to Zielinski in the round of 32 and collecting US$1,000, and the 63rd-ranked Toh Lian Han, who was in the top 48.

Up next for the trio is the World 10-Ball Championship, which kicks off today in Las Vegas and runs till Friday, and the April 5-9 World 9-Ball Championship in England's Milton Keynes.

Cuesports Singapore president Justin Lee said: "Aloysius has continued to prove his credentials as one of the world's leading players, while Sharik and Lian Han also put up good performances.

"This tournament gives them good momentum going into the two world championships, and we look forward to another strong showing, as the SEA Games also draws near."