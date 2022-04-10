Yapp loses lead, misses out on q-finals at world c'ship

Singapore's world No. 1 pool player Aloysius Yapp exited the World Pool Association World 9-Ball Championship in Milton Keynes, England, yesterday after a heartbreaking 11-10 loss to Kuwaiti Abdullah Alyousef.

The round-of-16 loss was a bitter one for Yapp, who had led Alyousef 10-6 only for the world No. 53 to post a stunning comeback, winning five games in a row.

The result left the Singaporean still searching for a first major international title, which has eluded him despite his top ranking.

On Friday, he had defeated former world champion Ralf Souquet 11-6, after dispatching Italian Fabio Petroni 11-8 in the previous round earlier in the day.

The wins helped Yapp better his performance from last year, when he exited at the competition's round of 32.

Souquet, 53, is a former world No. 1 and won the 8-ball and 9-ball world titles, in 2008 and 1996, respectively.

In a phone call before his last-16 clash, Yapp told The Sunday Times that the win over the German veteran, currently world No. 29, was significant as it marked his first time being comfortable at the tournament in England.

"I was struggling at the start and never really recovered from it until the match with Ralf," said the 25-year-old.

"I had a lot of things going through my head but I managed to figure some stuff out with my coach (Toh Lian Han)."

Asked what had bothered him, Yapp replied: "Mostly the conditions of the table.

"I had to adjust the way I aimed certain shots. I was kind of fighting my instincts a bit... but when I played Ralf I found a new game plan."