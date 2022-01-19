Yao 'chatted merrily' with Peng last month

BEIJING • Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming said on Monday that tennis star Peng Shuai, who in November became the subject of concern after she accused a former senior party official of sexually assaulting her, was in good spirits when they appeared at an event last month.

"She seemed well. We chatted merrily," he said when asked about her. The pair have known each other for nearly 20 years.

The Women's Tennis Association has suspended tournaments in China due to what it says are concerns over Peng's safety, which it says have not been alleviated by her public appearances.

The issue has cast a shadow over the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.

At last month's event, Peng told Singapore's Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that her social media post had been misunderstood. She has not spoken publicly since.

Former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli, whom she had initially accused, has yet to comment on the matter, while Beijing has censored discussion of the claims on the Internet in China.

Yao, China's most globally famous athlete, was the face of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games. He has retired from basketball and now acts as an ice and snow sports ambassador for China.

On Boston Celtics centre Enes Freedom's repeated calls for athletes and countries to boycott the Feb 4-20 Olympics over alleged human rights abuse suffered by the Uighur minority group, Yao invited the staunch Beijing critic to visit China.

"I've heard of him, but I can't really judge him because I don't know him," the former Houston Rockets star and current president of the China Basketball Association said. "If there is an opportunity, I would like to invite him to visit China...

"Then he may have a more comprehensive understanding of us."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS