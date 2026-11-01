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Yamaha pulls out of Qatar MotoGP over ‘Middle East situation’

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Among the racers on the MotoGP grid riding Yamaha bikes is France’s Fabio Quartararo, the 2021 world champion.

Among the racers on the MotoGP grid riding Yamaha bikes is France’s Fabio Quartararo, the 2021 world champion.

PHOTO: EPA

  • Yamaha said it will miss next weekend’s Qatar MotoGP because of “the situation in the Middle East” and its company-wide travel restrictions.
  • MotoGP said it was “disappointed” and warned Yamaha’s absence has “sporting implications”, despite safety advisers and Qatari organisers giving assurances.
  • The decision affects riders including 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo, with only three races left in the season after Sepang.

AI generated

SEPANG, Malaysia – Yamaha said that it will not participate in next weekend’s Qatar MotoGP from Nov 6 to 8, citing “the situation in the Middle East”.

“Yamaha has not identified sufficient grounds to change its existing company-wide travel restrictions,” the Japanese manufacturer said on Nov 1.

Among the racers on the MotoGP grid riding Yamaha bikes is France’s Fabio Quartararo, the 2021 world champion.

The MotoGP Group said it was “disappointed” by the decision and said that “Yamaha’s non-participation also carries sporting implications”.

“While we recognise the team is subject to a broader corporate policy restricting travel to the Middle East, we do not believe this decision reflects the extensive assurances provided to all championship stakeholders,” it said.

MotoGP said talks with Qatari organisers and safety advisers had not flagged any reasons to change plans for the event.

“We communicated that position, together with the latest available information, to all manufacturers and teams today and welcome the confirmation from the remainder of the grid that they will compete in Qatar, and we thank them for that commitment,” the MotoGP Group said.

The statements came shortly after the Malaysian MotoGP in Sepang, after which there are just three races left in the season, starting in Qatar.

Ducati’s reigning seven-time world champion Marc Marquez won the race at Sepang and could clinch the title in Doha.

Several riders declined to talk afterwards about the Qatar race.

According to reports, there was haggling behind the scenes in Sepang about whether teams would go to Qatar. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.