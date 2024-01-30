Xabi Alonso my pick to succeed Klopp: Former Liverpool great Riise

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month. This is a special episode featuring a former Liverpool legend John Arne Riise.

In this episode of Sports Talk, ST’s Deepanraj Ganesan speaks to former Liverpool and Norway defender John Arne Riise who says that his ex-teammate Xabi Alonso should be the man to step into Jurgen Klopp’s big shoes when the German manager leaves his role at the end of the season.