Sports Talk Podcast

Xabi Alonso my pick to succeed Klopp: Former Liverpool great Riise

Profile of Former Liverpool star John Arne Riise after the press conference for the StarHub Football Festival on Jan 29. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Deepanraj Ganesan
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month. This is a special episode featuring a former Liverpool legend John Arne Riise. 

In this episode of Sports Talk, ST’s Deepanraj Ganesan speaks to former Liverpool and Norway defender John Arne Riise who says that his ex-teammate Xabi Alonso should be the man to step into Jurgen Klopp’s big shoes when the German manager leaves his role at the end of the season.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:50 How Riise reacted to Klopp’s bombshell announcement 

3:22 Why Riise picks Alonso to replace Klopp?

4:30 Could Riise tell early on as teammates that Alonso was going to be a manager?

6:16 Can Liverpool win the English Premier League this season?

8:30 A possibility of Reds legend Steven Gerard working with Alonso at Liverpool

Read: https://str.sg/FwpH

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

---

---

