Xabi Alonso my pick to succeed Klopp: Former Liverpool great Riise

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month. This is a special episode featuring a former Liverpool legend John Arne Riise.
In this episode of Sports Talk, ST’s Deepanraj Ganesan speaks to former Liverpool and Norway defender John Arne Riise who says that his ex-teammate Xabi Alonso should be the man to step into Jurgen Klopp’s big shoes when the German manager leaves his role at the end of the season.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:50 How Riise reacted to Klopp’s bombshell announcement
3:22 Why Riise picks Alonso to replace Klopp?
4:30 Could Riise tell early on as teammates that Alonso was going to be a manager?
6:16 Can Liverpool win the English Premier League this season?
8:30 A possibility of Reds legend Steven Gerard working with Alonso at Liverpool
Read: https://str.sg/FwpH
---
---
---
