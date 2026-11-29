WWE pro wrestling star Bronson Reed dies aged 38
- WWE said Bronson Reed, real name Jermaine Haley, died aged 38 from “medical complications” on Nov 27. It gave no further details.
- Reed had wrestled Oba Femi weeks earlier at Crown Jewel in Riyadh. WWE called him a “larger-than-life figure” and a “phenomenal person”.
- The Australian-born star debuted in WWE in 2019. He was a former NXT North American Champion and won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2024.
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WASHINGTON – Professional wrestling star Jermaine Haley, known to his fans as Bronson Reed, has died aged 38, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) said on Nov 27.
His death comes weeks after he competed in a match against Oba Femi at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.
WWE said it was “devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications”, in an X post. It did not provide further details.
The company paid tribute to Reed, calling him a “larger-than-life figure in WWE”.
“But more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague,” it added.
Australian-born Reed had been described as a “powerhouse” in the arena and made his WWE debut in 2019, according to the company’s website.
He was said to combine “raw strength with surprising agility to overwhelm his opponents”.
Reed is a former NXT North American Champion and also won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2024. AFP