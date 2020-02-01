Wuhan coronavirus situation claims three Macau race meetings

The Macau Jockey Club (MJC) has cancelled three race meetings - today, Feb 7 and Feb 9 - because of great concerns about the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Today's meeting was scheduled to be simulcast to Singapore. It has been replaced by an Australian race meeting.

The MJC said on its website that the club is greatly concerned about the risk of the 2019-nCoV virus transmission in places where people gather.

"Having discussed with the relevant government departments, the club hereby cancels Macau races on Feb 1, 7 and 9 in order to protect our horse owners, trainers, jockeys, employees and race goers," it said.

"The club is fully aware that this decision will affect the majority of race goers, and will also cause horse owners, trainers and jockeys to lose the opportunity to race.

"However, the club believes that public hygiene and health should be the top priority at this moment; we also need to cooperate with the government and all the organisations in Macau to fight the disease.

"In addition, the club has established a number of arrangements to fully implement the anti-epidemic work, including closing on-course and off-course betting centres, temperature screening and exempting employees from work.

"The club will always keep an eye on the latest situation, cooperate with the government in all strength against the infection," said the MJC.