Wrong anthems played at 3 events during Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games

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The Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya opened on Oct 18.

NAGOYA – Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa on Oct 21 said the wrong national anthems had been played at three events during the ongoing Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games.

The organising committee previously faced criticism for a similar anthem mix-up amid a host of other problems during the Asian Games that ended on Oct 4.

Iran’s national anthem was mistakenly played on Oct 19 during the medal ceremonies for the men’s and women’s para taekwondo competitions won by athletes from Taiwan and Mongolia, respectively, according to the Nagoya city government, which is part of the organising body.

On the same day, South Korea’s anthem was played instead of China’s before a sitting volleyball match between China and Iran, the city government said.

“It was unacceptable that the problem reoccurred. We sincerely apologise to the athletes and officials concerned,” Hirosawa, acting president of the organising committee, told a news conference. KYODO NEWS