Wright 'over the moon' with world title

LONDON • Scotsman Peter Wright admitted that he was not at his best even as he produced a gripping comeback against his English rival Michael Smith at the Alexandra Palace in London to claim his second World Darts Championship title on Monday.

Wright, 51, nicknamed "Snakebite", backed up his 2020 title with a 7-5 victory over Smith in a tense final to win the Sid Waddell Trophy.

It was a scrappy match with neither player reaching their usual standard but the world No. 2 produced his best when it really mattered, winning nine of the last 10 legs to get the better of his fifth-ranked rival.

"I'm over the moon. I've done it, but obviously me and Mike didn't perform how we can," Wright, who took home £500,000 (S$915,000) along with the trophy, told Sky Sports.

"I can't explain what went wrong for 90 per cent of the match. I just kept swopping darts trying to find something."

Only five men had ever become multiple world champions - Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, John Part, Adrian Lewis and Gary Anderson.

Smith, 31, who lost the 2019 final to van Gerwen, was leading 5-4 and had the darts at 2-0 to go within a set of a maiden major title.

But Wright, who did not get to bed until the early hours of Monday after an epic semi-final win over Anderson, turned on the style to win a tournament that looked at one point as if it might not go on, after Covid-19 forced the withdrawal of several players, including Dutchman van Gerwen.

Smith was inconsolable but did have the minor consolation of creating a little bit of history, having thrown a record 83 180s, more than any other player in a single tournament.

"I must have done something terrible in a past life because it's doing my head in now," said the Englishman, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"But I'll definitely be back on that board."

