World's second-richest horse race postponed

DUBAI • The Dubai World Cup, the world's second-richest horse-racing event, has been postponed until next year due to the global coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Sunday night.

This year's race was scheduled for this Saturday, with the main race carrying a purse of US$12 million (S$17.6 million) at the state-of-the-art Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

Only the US$20 million Saudi Cup offers more prize money.

"Dubai World Cup has decided to postpone the 25th edition of the global event until next year," an official statement read.

Organisers added the rescheduling was meant "to safeguard the health of all participants".

The event was created by horse enthusiast Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and owner of the Godolphin stable.

The main race is a Group 1 flat race of 2km run on a dirt track and the Godolphin stable has clinched the past two races.

Irish thoroughbred Thunder Snow, mounted by Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon, is the first horse to win the event twice.

On the postponement, Saeed Surour, a Godolphin handler, told local daily Gulf News: "Obviously this is very disappointing news, but it's the right decision...

"These are very difficult times and my thoughts are with everyone.

"Not just the racing community, but everyone living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and also all those who are under the threat of the coronavirus around the world.

"You can rest assured that our leaders and our government are united in their commitment to deal with the situation positively in order to make our country safe as possible for everyone."

The UAE has imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine on any traveller entering the country as part of strict measures to limit the spread of Covid-19, which has infected 153 people and led to two deaths in the Gulf state as of yesterday.

