ST Full-time Report: World's best to feature at S'pore Badminton Open | Why is a woman's period still a taboo topic in sport?

Dear ST reader,

The table tennis Singapore Smash is in town this week. Local player Izaac Quek made headlines with his stunning upset of India's Commonwealth Games champion Sharath Kamal Achanta. Quek is the first Singaporean to win a men’s singles match in the main draw of the tournament.

Next, it has been a tough week for the Lion City Sailors in the Singapore Premier League. They lost 4-0 to champions Albirex Niigata last Thursday and, in the same game, saw their star striker Kodai Tanaka suffer a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Finally, my colleague Laura Chia spoke to several national athletes and explored why periods are still a taboo topic in sport and what can be done to raise greater awareness of it.

See you again next week.