ST Full-time Report: World's best to feature at S'pore Badminton Open | Why is a woman's period still a taboo topic in sport?

The table tennis Singapore Smash is in town this week. Local player Izaac Quek made headlines with his stunning upset of India's Commonwealth Games champion Sharath Kamal Achanta. Quek is the first Singaporean to win a men’s singles match in the main draw of the tournament.
Next, it has been a tough week for the Lion City Sailors in the Singapore Premier League. They lost 4-0 to champions Albirex Niigata last Thursday and, in the same game, saw their star striker Kodai Tanaka suffer a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
Finally, my colleague Laura Chia spoke to several national athletes and explored why periods are still a taboo topic in sport and what can be done to raise greater awareness of it.
Local table tennis player Izaac Quek scores shock victory over India’s Achanta at S’pore Smash
Just 7 months ago at the Commonwealth Games, he was beaten 4-0 by the veteran, who went on to win gold.
Sporting Life: In a punishing temple of iron, national athletes lift their game
This gym is a furnace where you can feel the heat of ambition, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Japan still seeking spark to topple Chinese table tennis dominance
From hugging the touchline to prowling it with a flag, ex-winger Oswind Suriya gets his second wind
He is the second player to become a match official in Singapore's professional football league.
Brunei DPMM recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic
Most of DPMM's local players are part-time footballers who work about three days a week doing shift work in the government sector.
World’s best players to play in Singapore Open in race to Paris 2024
Local hero Loh Kean Yew will also be aiming to capture his first Open title on home soil.
Are periods still a taboo topic in sport? Yes, say Singapore’s female athletes
Pulled muscles, fatigue, bloatedness are all issues they deal with but little research has been done.
After 20-year wait, Bartley Secondary coach Rithwan Kassim gets his sepak takraw gold
The former player coached his team to their first-ever B Division boys' gold in the sport on Thursday.
S’pore Sailing to move out of its home at East Coast Park after over 20 years
Due to plans for 'Long Island' project, the federation is eyeing a move across the island.
Podcast: Michelle Wie West on her rise to fame and the stereotypes women face in sport
