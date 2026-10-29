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World Triathlon, Hyrox partner in bid for hybrid racing recognition at Olympics

Hybrid racing will be contested across three formats – Ultimate, Fast and Ultra – with each governed by World Triathlon and jointly developed with Hyrox.

World Triathlon and fitness racing organiser Hyrox said on Oct 28 they have formed a partnership aimed at securing Olympic and Paralympic recognition for hybrid racing.

The agreement recognises hybrid racing, which combines running with functional fitness exercises, as an official discipline under the World Triathlon umbrella.

Hybrid racing will be contested across three formats – Ultimate, Fast and Ultra – with each governed by World Triathlon and jointly developed with Hyrox.

Hyrox will operate the official world, continental and national championships for elite athletes in the ‘Ultimate’ format.

World Triathlon’s national federations will be able to organise hybrid racing events and age-group national championships, expanding the sport’s reach through its global network.

Hyrox co-founder and CEO Christian Toetzke said he hoped the partnership would pave the way towards the Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS