Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

World records prove Asian Games were a hit, says top official

Japan’s Shin Ohashi, who smashed the men’s 200m breaststroke world record on Sept 24, with his medals after the Asian Games swimming events on Sept 25.

NAGOYA – An Asian Olympic chief said on Oct 4 that more than 50 world records at the Games in Japan proved the event was a success, despite numerous complaints from disgruntled teams.

The Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya saw a catalogue of mishaps, from athletes bussed to the wrong venues to the North Korean national anthem played for the South Korean hockey team.

There were not enough beds for the over 17,000 athletes and officials, a bigger number than the Olympics.

Countries also complained of being stranded for up to six hours at the airport on arrival.

The Games produced some elite performances, although sometimes in front of rows of empty seats.

World records were broken in sports including swimming, shooting and weightlifting.

Olympic Council of Asia director general Husain Al-Musallam said “numbers are facts” as he launched an impassioned defence of the Games ahead of the closing ceremony.

“This achievement does not come without the best environment that the organising committee created for the athletes,” he said.

“The athletes cannot perform if they don’t sleep good, the athletes cannot perform if they don’t have good transportation.

“We are here to present to you the evidence,” he added.

To save money there was no athletes’ village at the Games, organisers instead putting competitors in hotels, temporary wooden huts and on a cruise ship.

Some teams complained about the quality of the accommodation, including that the beds were too short in the huts.

Al-Musallam said the accommodation was “very well received by the athletes” and provided a sustainable model for future Games.

“We are happy to see that there is no financial burden for the organising committee and there is no white elephant staying in Nagoya,” he said. AFP