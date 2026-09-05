World No. 2 pickleball player Gabriel Tardio excited for ‘bucket list’ trip to Singapore

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Gabriel Tardio will make his first trip to Singapore this month to promote his new paddle with Facolos and conduct a series of clinics from Sept 16 to 18.

SINGAPORE – Gabriel Tardio has played in packed stadiums across the US, but nothing quite prepared the pickleball men’s world No. 2 for the fan reception in Vietnam.

The Bolivian spent 2½ weeks in the country for the PPA Tour Asia MB Hanoi Cup in April, where he won the men’s doubles gold with top-ranked player Ben Johns.

In a virtual interview with The Straits Times, the 21-year-old said: “It was amazing... and it was a lot of fun. I personally love travelling, I love getting to know other countries, so it was a great experience.

“The pickleball surprised me a lot… I was not expecting the tournament to be such a premier experience, the fans were going crazy (and it’s) something that you don’t always have in the US.

“It’s not a crazy difference, but I think definitely in Vietnam, the venue was bigger, more stadium-like, and in the US you would have a venue that has much fewer courts.”

Tardio will make his first trip to Singapore this month to promote his new paddle with Facolos and conduct a series of clinics from Sept 16 to 18.

He said: “Since I was very little, Singapore has been on my bucket list. I’ve been wanting to go for a long time, and now that pickleball is getting involved in Singapore, it was just the perfect occasion for me to go and play.

“One thing (at the clinic) I’m going to be talking a lot about is pattern recognition, and you’re going to have a better understanding of how the game is played and what you are actually looking for.

“A lot of clinics just show you how to hit the ball, but if you really want to get to the professional level, you cannot only be good at hitting the shots.”

Having competed against players from Asia, Tardio believes the gap between them and their American counterparts is closing fast.

Asked to rate the standard of play at the Hanoi Cup, he said: “I’d rate it a solid seven or eight. I think there were a lot of good players, especially for singles – the person who won the tournament was actually someone from Vietnam (62nd-ranked Ly Hoang Nam), so the level is definitely up there.

“I don’t think they’re super far behind... I would say the main thing is just how it’s tough getting better when you don’t have high-level practice. That could easily stop being the case once the players from Asia go to the US, or more US players come to Asia, and they learn each other’s games.

“I think the level is going to get closer and closer, and in two to three years, we could easily see an Asian player in the top 10, maybe top five.”

Tardio was also asked what more PPA Tour Asia needs to do to draw more US-based players, following the likes of Americans Len Yang and Collin Johns who compete on the regional tour.

Noting that top players are on the hunt for big tournaments and points, he said “a lot of people are looking for prize money and points, to get up in rankings, get better sponsors”.

The hope, Tardio added, is for pickleball to move away from its current split of regional tours towards a unified circuit, similar to how table tennis and badminton are run under World Table Tennis and the Badminton World Federation, respectively.

On pickleball emulating the two sports, he said: “I think unfortunately that’s still a good four years away, if not more. Just because I don’t think the money is out there, especially for the lower-level pros outside the top 20, and outside the top 50, even worse. I don’t think the financials are there for all those players to afford travelling internationally.

“Once we solve that, I would love to see a format where we’re actually only one tour – we’re not PPA Tour Asia or PPA Tour USA, we’re only one tour, travelling internationally twice a month, that would be pretty cool.”