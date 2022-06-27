World mark at Track Town

EUGENE (Oregon) • Focus, skill and a little bit of "Track Town, USA" magic propelled Sydney McLaughlin to break her own world record - again - in the 400 metres hurdles on Saturday.

The Olympic gold medallist won the US championships final in 51.41 seconds at Hayward Field, improving upon her own benchmark time at the American track haven of Eugene, Oregon. The 22-year-old took the lead early and never gave the rest a fighting chance, clinching her spot in the world championships next month.

"It's Track Town, USA, what can you expect?" she said. "Any time I come here I can just feel something amazing is going to happen."

She previously set the record with a 51.90sec run at the US Olympic trials in Eugene almost a year ago to the day, only to shatter that figure in Tokyo, collecting gold in 51.46sec.

"I don't think anything compares to the first time you do it, just crossing that line in awe," McLaughlin added, when asked to compare which of her record-breaking efforts meant the most.

"This is just a great indicator of where we are and hopefully (we're) going to go home and work on some things."

Running in lane 5, she put on a flawless performance and the American, who also collected a relay gold in Tokyo last year, offered a subdued smile and double thumbs up as her accomplishment became clear at the finish line.

Britton Wilson finished 1.67sec behind with Shamier Little third in 53.92sec.

"Zoning in on what I have to focus on puts me in a headspace to really not worry about anyone else and focus on 10 of my hurdles," McLaughlin said after the race, adding that she planned to celebrate by eating some "real food - besides vegetables".

She faces a potential showdown at the world championships with chief rival and champion Dalilah Muhammad, who was absent from the national meet owing to injury.

The top three finishers in Eugene, who attain certain qualifying standards, and global title holders will compete at the world meet, which will be held in the United States for the first time from July 15 at the same venue.

McLaughlin's performance capped a day of 11 finals and a farewell to the US championships for Olympic great Allyson Felix - 21 years after she ran in her first.

Felix finished sixth in the 400m, making her almost certain to earn consideration for a relay spot at the world championships.

She is calling time on a career that comprises 29 world and Olympic medals - including seven golds from the Games.

