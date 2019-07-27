World mark a Dressel rehearsal for 100m final

GWANGJU (South Korea) • Caeleb Dressel now owns six of the top-10 fastest swims, including the quickest time, in the 100m butterfly, but as far as the American is concerned, they "mean nothing" if he does not touch home first in today's final.

He obliterated Michael Phelps' decade-long mark by 0.32 of a second with a blistering world record of 49.50sec in yesterday's world championships semi-finals in Gwangju, South Korea, before later clocking 21.18 - just three-hundredths short of his personal best of 21.15 - in the 50m freestyle semis.

But, despite being on course to equal if not surpass his record haul of seven titles in the 2017 edition in Hungary, Dressel, who already has three golds, revealed that the short turnaround in between the two races - just 30 minutes - meant he would have to be clever in his pacing today as "both hurt pretty bad".

He told magazine Swimming World: "You just have to go in with your strategy and stick to it.

"There is a lot that I need to clean up going into tomorrow. I'm here to swim fast for Team USA and we had a really good tonight."

Dressel, who was permitted to use the diving well to cool down during the break, also praised compatriot Regan Smith after the 17-year-old gave the Americans their second world record of the evening.

Of the teenager, who swam 2:03.35 in the women's 200m backstroke semis to take 0.71 off compatriot Missy Franklin's mark set at the 2012 London Olympics, he said: "Especially with Regan, that was phenomenal, I thought was one of the top-three toughest world records on the women's side and she just crushed it, so congrats to her.

"We are having a good night, so I am happy to contribute to that. There is nothing magic there; just good old race strategy."

Franklin also tweeted her delight at seeing her mark fall to "one of the greatest inspirations and kindest humans in the world", adding: "Congrats my dear.

"Thank you. For sharing your gift with us. You're beyond a joy to watch."

The United States had even more to cheer after Simone Manuel destroyed a quality field to retain her 100m free world title.

The reigning Olympic champion clocked 52.04sec, with Australian Cate Campbell (52.43) pipping Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom (52.46) to the silver medal.

She burst from the blocks in lane 1 to turn just inside world-record pace and hung on to become the second female swimmer to win multiple world titles in the women's 100m free after Kornelia Ender of East Germany in 1973 and 1975.

"I felt a little bit of pressure coming into the race," said Manuel, who tied Canada's Penny Oleksiak for gold at the 2016 Rio Games. "It feels amazing to win."

