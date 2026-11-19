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Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir was given a provisional suspension in October, after testing positive for the banned substance in a sample taken in August.

Kenya’s world marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has been banned for three years for the use of blood booster EPO, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Nov 19, adding that she admitted to breaching anti-doping rules.

One of the most decorated women in the sport, the 33-year-old has won gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and claimed major marathon victories in New York (2021), Boston (2022), London (2024) and Sydney.

The breaches related to the “presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers in an athlete’s sample” and the “use or attempted use by an athlete of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method”, the AIU said.

Jepchirchir was given a provisional suspension in October, after testing positive for the banned substance in a sample taken before her Sydney Marathon victory in August.

The AIU said the sample returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF) on Sept 17.

“In an interview on that same date, the athlete denied using EPO and said she had no knowledge of how the AAF had occurred,” the AIU added.

“Despite her explanations in the interview, the former world record holder in the half-marathon subsequently signed an admission of anti-doping rule violations and acceptance of consequences form,” it added.

In the form, she accepted disqualification of all her competitive results since July 17, including her victory in the Sydney Marathon, it said.

On Nov 19, Sydney marathon authorities said Irine Cheptai would be crowned the 2026 women’s champion after Jepchirchir’s disqualification. REUTERS