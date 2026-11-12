World half marathon champion Ngetich set for marathon debut in Valencia
Nov 12 - World half marathon champion Agnes Ngetich is set to make her marathon debut in Valencia on December 6, race organisers announced on Thursday.
• Kenya's Ngetich shaved a second off the women-only half marathon world record at the World Athletics Running Championships in September
• The 25-year-old also triumphed at the World Cross Country Championships in January
• Ngetich won the Valencia half marathon in 2024 and 2025.
• "She has already made history on our streets ... now, she dreams of doing it again over a new distance," the Valencia Marathon organisers said on Instagram REUTERS