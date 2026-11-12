World half marathon champion Ngetich set for marathon debut in Valencia

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Athletics - Diamond League - Monaco - Stade Louis II, Monaco - July 10, 2026 Kenya's Agnes Jebet Ngetich in action during the women's 3000m final REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File Photo

Nov 12 - World half marathon champion Agnes Ngetich is set to make her marathon debut in Valencia on December 6, race organisers announced on Thursday.

• Kenya's Ngetich shaved a second off the women-only half marathon world record at the World Athletics Running Championships in September

• The 25-year-old also triumphed at the World Cross Country Championships in January

• Ngetich won the Valencia half marathon in 2024 and 2025.

• "She has already made history on our streets ... now, she dreams of doing it again over a new distance," the Valencia Marathon organisers said on Instagram REUTERS