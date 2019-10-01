World golds a win for mothers

DOHA • Only moments after Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce zoomed past the finish line on Sunday night, she scooped up something more precious than gold.

Her two-year-old son Zyon came to the track to join her for a victory lap. It was a fitting way to celebrate the Jamaican speedster's fourth and hardest-earned 100m title at the World Athletics Championships.

"A victory for motherhood." said Fraser-Pryce, whose record of four 100m titles is now one better than compatriot Usain Bolt, and American duo Carl Lewis and Maurice Greene. "For Zyon to witness tonight is a moment to cherish.

"He reminded me of how hard I had to fight, especially as many see that for a woman, a baby should not be till you are finished."

And if this year has been the year of mothers in track and field, then Sunday was Mother's Day.

Only moments before Fraser-Pryce - this time with her long hair arranged in a rainbow-pastel pastiche - blasted past the field in a season-best 10.71sec, new mum Allyson Felix surpassed none other than Bolt with her record 12th gold medal at the world meet. This one came in the new mixed relay event.

Felix was among the Americans who banded together in protest this summer, getting sportswear giant Nike to change a longstanding policy that stopped payments to pregnant track athletes.

Her 10-month old daughter, Camryn, was with her at the stadium and she got goosebumps watching Fraser-Pryce cross the finish line first, 0.12sec ahead of Dina Asher-Smith of Britain.

"What she's done is amazing," Felix said. "She's had a hard road, too. She keeps encouraging me.

"Her first year wasn't the best, but her second year, she's better than ever. Women are amazing and she's leading the way."

Fraser-Pryce, 32, said she sat on her bed and cried the day she found out she was pregnant in 2017. Not too long after that, she heard people saying it might be time to quit and after her win, she admitted that it had been "definitely harder coming back" after her maternity break.

She said: "It stressed me out and took a lot of work to put right. Mentally, it was even harder because you are (then) 30, you are worried about coming back and not being really at the same level.

"I knew how I felt and I knew I wasn't ready to go. I had something left to do, and I stayed focused."

While it was a pity Fraser-Pryce ran her heart out in front of a half-empty Khalifa International Stadium, she could be the successor to Bolt sitting right under the noses of the governing body IAAF.

And with the birth of her son and a determined fightback to the very top, the colourful two-time Olympic gold medallist now has a human-interest story that is capable of drawing in fans, marketers and sponsors.

