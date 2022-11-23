World Cup: Wales-United States match draws peak of 13 million UK viewers

Wales' forward Gareth Bale (left) celebrating with teammates after equalising against the United States during their World Cup Group B match on Monday (Nov 21). PHOTO: AFP
LONDON – A peak of 13 million people tuned in to ITV’s television and online coverage to see Wales clinch a 1-1 draw against the United States in their opening game at the World Cup on Monday, the British broadcaster said.

From kick-off to the final whistle, the match was watched by an average of nearly 10 million viewers, it said, adding that the game contributed to its most-watched Monday night since England’s Euro 2016 exit against Iceland.

England’s opening match – a 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday afternoon when many people were at work – was streamed a record 8 million times, the BBC said, making it the broadcaster’s largest ever streamed event in a 24-hour period.

The match pulled in a peak audience of 8.1 million on television and an average audience of 7.4 million, the BBC said, citing figures from ratings compiler Barb. REUTERS

