World Cup: The less they believe in us, the more they bring it out of us, says Costa Rica hero Fuller

AL RAYYAN, Qatar – Costa Rica’s match-winner Keysher Fuller said the lack of belief in Los Ticos following their 7-0 drubbing by Spain fuelled their upset 1-0 win over Japan, who themselves shocked Germany in their opener last Wednesday.

Going into the World Cup Group E match at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Sunday, the door was ajar for Japan to seal their place in the knockout round after their historic 2-1 opening win over Germany on the same day as Costa Rica’s collapse.

But Fuller’s curling 81st-minute effort, Costa Rica’s first shot on target in the tournament, rocked Japan and put their hopes of progression into the round of 16 in peril.

When 28-year-old right-back Fuller’s left-footer crept into the top of the net despite Japan keeper Shuichi Gonda’s doomed attempt to keep it out, Costa Rica’s players and fans erupted in delirium.

“The less they believe in us, the more they bring it out of us,” Fuller said. “We were in pain after the defeat to Spain and now we have weight off our shoulders.”

Costa Rica, written off as whipping boys before kick-off, snapped a seven-match winless run at the World Cup to move to three points and now have a possible route to the last 16.

“We weren’t dead yesterday and now we are still very much alive,” said Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez, whose team will play Germany on Thursday.

“Nobody can forget about us yet, so we can still dream.”

Japan oddly made five changes to their starting line-up and despite beefing up their attack with substitutions in the second half, they were punished for a meek approach against shell-shocked opponents.

Samurai Blue are also on three points but with their last game being against Spain, the odds on them reaching the knockout stage for a fourth time have lengthened considerably.

Said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu: “Of course Spain will be tough but there is a good chance for us to win. We will be well-prepared and will go into the match with confidence.

He denied that his men were tired after their exertions against Germany and defended making so many changes.

“In the first half, Costa Rica didn’t do great either, both of us struggled to control the game,” he said.