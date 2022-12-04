World Cup: Shades of Total Football as Dutch sweep past USA 3-1 into quarter-finals

AL RAYYAN, Qatar – It was totally quick, totally slick, and quite simply, Total Football.

A special team goal helped the Netherlands become the first nation at the World Cup in Qatar to book a berth in the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over the United States on Saturday.

It started with centre-back Virgil van Dijk knocking the ball back to goalkeeper Andries Knoppert, and 19 passes later, ended with Denzel Dumfries drilling a low cross into the American penalty box for Memphis Depay to stroke home.

It was a sequence that would have made the late Johan Cruyff, the star of the famous Dutch and Ajax Amsterdam teams of the 1970s which championed the system, smile.

But while they may have displayed shades of Total Football, Louis van Gaal’s team of 2022 were not quite in total control throughout the game.

The first big chance fell to American forward Christian Pulisic, who snuck in behind a slow Dutch defence with barely three minutes on the clock, only for his shot to be smothered by Noppert.

Depay would punish that miss seven minutes later with what was his 15th goal in his last 17 appearances for his nation.

In front, van Gaal’s men were then content to sit back and allow the Americans to have most of the ball, and near the end of the first half, the US had twice the amount of possession they did.

But just before half-time, the three-time World Cup runners-up struck again.

Dumfries, the right wing-back, was once again the creator, this time for his counterpart on the opposite flank Daley Blind. They produced an almost carbon copy finish of Depay’s goal. The link-up between defenders in the opposition third was another hallmark of the Total Football system.

Even with a two-goal cushion, the Dutch did not look completely comfortable.

Early in the second half, American defender Tim Ream nearly pulled one back but his chance off a corner kick was cleared off the line by Cody Gakpo, who had a quiet night by the lofty standards he had set in the group stage, where he scored in each of the Netherlands’ three matches.

Complacency appeared to creep into the Netherlands’ game and in the 75th minute, Depay’s slack back pass for Noppert was intercepted by substitute Haji Wright, who rounded the goalkeeper and sent a goal-bound shot only to see the ball hacked off the line by the recovering Dumfries.

A minute later, Wright found the net when Pulisic’s low cross clipped his heel and looped fortuitously into goal.

American spirits were lifted, as they dreamt of an unlikely early Christmas miracle in the Middle East.

But Man of the Match Dumfries calmed nerves in the 81st minute when Blind returned the favour, sending a deep cross for the former to volley a shot home at the back post. That restored his side’s two-goal lead, and ensured that his side would progress to the final eight of the World Cup, where they will play Argentina or Australia on Friday.