World Cup: My health is good, says Saudi’s Al-Shahrani after emergency surgery following Argentina win

Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Al-Shahrani reassured fans that he is okay after undergoing emergency surgery following a horror collision during his country’s shock 2-1 win over Argentina on Tuesday, adding that his team deserved their victory.

In stoppage time at Lusail Stadium, Al-Shahrani fell to the ground for several minutes after he clashed with goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais and was eventually stretchered off.

It was later reported that the 30-year-old had fractured his jaw and broken facial bones and required rapid surgical intervention due to internal bleeding.