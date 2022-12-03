World Cup: McManaman hopes to see more ‘creative football’ from England

SINGAPORE – Blitzing through as Group B winners in Qatar, England have displayed renewed attacking impetus contrary to conservative approaches at previous major tournaments; apart from a drab goalless draw with the United States.

With commanding 6-2 and 3-0 wins over Iran and Wales respectively, Gareth Southgate’s men have now scored the most World Cup group stage goals of any England side in history; surpassing the previous mark of eight set at Russia 2018.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Saturday, former England international Steve McManaman - who has 37 caps for the Three Lions - hopes for more of the same.

“It was a disappointing game against the USA, but I think that’s fine. They’ve qualified quite comfortably and I hope they play creative football because they have some fantastic players,” said the 50-year-old.

England, who recovered from a six-game winless run heading into the tournament, face Senegal on Sunday with a potential quarter-final clash against defending champions France to come.

McManaman, who was teammates with Southgate at France 1998, highlighted key qualities of the much-maligned England manager.

“I think his man-management style is excellent. He makes the players gel together - they are all very friendly within the team and there is no segregation between different clubs. He’s managed the situation really well,” he added.

Under Southgate, appointed in 2016, England have reached the 2018 World Cup semi-final and fell at the final hurdle of the 2020 European Championship.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid winger, who also criticised the decision to hold a World Cup outside its traditional June-July window, said: “The World Cup should be in the summer. We know why they changed it. It couldn’t be in the summer because it’s too hot, yet they (Qatar) still got the bid. In that effect, it’s wrong.

“The tournament’s been okay now as it’s going along, but I don’t believe it should be in November or December and interrupt all the leagues across Europe.”

McManaman is here for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM), where he took part in the 5km run. He spoke about the importance of keeping himself fit post-retirement and said he enjoyed how mass running events brings people together.