World Cup: France rely on poise and calm to seal final spot with 2-0 win over Morocco

AL KHOR, Qatar - On a night where emotions hung heavy, composed heads – as cool as the 18 deg C weather they played in – prevailed.

Defending champions France sealed their place in the World Cup final after a polished 2-0 victory over Morocco, this tournament’s surprise package, in their semi-final at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday night. They will take on Argentina on Sunday.

The Moroccans, already history makers by becoming the first African team to reach the final four of the World Cup, rode on the passionate backing of their supporters to get this far and were dreaming even bigger.

With the number of Arab players in their squad and cultural similarities between the two nations, the North Africans have been embraced as the “home” side in Qatar.

A rousing rendition of the Moroccan national anthem crescendoed with the line “Let’s go brothers! Heading for grandeur!”, with even head coach Walid Regragui singing at the top of his lungs.

A deafening shrill whistle would accompany every French player’s touch of the ball, and roar each time a player in red and green did, in anticipation of a break-neck counter attack. They turned the stadium, not for the first time this tournament, into an intimidating cauldron of noise.

This worked for them against a disjointed Belgium, beating the world’s No. 2 team 2-0 in the group stage. Against Didier Deschamps’ seasoned heads, however, this almost had a detrimental effect.

With all at stake, the Moroccan players appeared over-eager in the opening exchanges. Midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and left-back Noussair Mazraoui lost their footing and slid past their opponents and the ball, trying to press aggressively.

But the French, led by the imperious Antoine Griezmann at the heart of midfield, remained calm, happy to soak up the pressure from the Moroccans and their fans.

And when Theo Hernandez volleyed home the opening goal in the fifth minute, it eased the pressure further. It was the first goal Morocco had conceded to an opposing team at the World Cup. Unfamiliar and unwelcome, it exacerbated their early struggles.

Passes were rushed. Through balls were overhit. Star attacker Hakim Ziyech had a rare sight of goal but fluffed his lines and sliced his shot well wide.

The enforced substitution of skipper Romain Saiss because of injury after 20 minutes – which also meant a formation change from 5-3-2 to 4-3-3 – added to the team’s uncertainty.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui admitted that “we didn’t get into the game well”. “We paid for the slightest mistake,” he said, adding that “the second goal killed us.”

Nonetheless, he insisted that “that doesn’t take away everything we did before”.