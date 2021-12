Newly crowned badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew (second from right) and women's world No. 17 Yeo Jia Min helping to deliver food hampers to beneficiaries of the Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift (BBSG) project at Cassia Crescent yesterday. The annual project, which started in 1988, saw over 3,500 Boys' Brigade officers, members and volunteers collecting groceries and gifts to be distributed to the needy during the Christmas period. The BBSG is making a final appeal for donations and volunteers to help a record 44,167 beneficiaries this year. To donate or volunteer, visit www.bbshare.sg.