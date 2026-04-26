World body approves switch to 3x15 scoring system from January 2027

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April 25 - Badminton will move to a 15-point scoring system from January 2027 after members of the Badminton World Federation voted to adopt the new format at the global body's annual general meeting in Horsens, Denmark.

Players will require only 15 points to win a game under the new 3x15 scoring system, with the player who wins two games taking the match. The current 3x21 system, adopted by the BWF in 2006, needs a player to score at least 21 points to win a game.

The proposal for the new system passed with the required two-thirds majority of votes cast, the BWF said in a statement.

“We are building a sport that speaks to the next generation, while continuing to invest in the long‑term future of our players," said BWF president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul.

“We know that change can raise concern, especially in a sport with such strong traditions. But this decision does not change the fundamental nature of badminton. The skill, the tactics, the physical and mental demands, and the drama of the sport will remain." REUTERS