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World Aquatics pulls two events from Canada over Russian and Belarusian entry curbs

Nov 29 - World Aquatics has pulled two 2027 World Cup events from Canada over the country's refusal to admit Russian and Belarusian athletes unless they compete as neutrals, the governing body said on Saturday.

• The opening diving World Cup stop will move to Mexico, retaining its February 25-28 dates

• The fourth artistic swimming World Cup stop, scheduled for April 29-May 1, has been removed from the calendar while the governing body seeks a new host

• World Aquatics said it remained committed to international competition "free from political intervention"

• Canada's entry restrictions, imposed over Russia's war in Ukraine, have also ruled Russia out of the world junior ice hockey championship starting on December 26. REUTERS