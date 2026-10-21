Straitstimes.com header logo

World Aquatics names 2027 Swimming World Cup hosts

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Swimming - World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup - Olympic Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France - May 4, 2024 General view as Italy's Sarah Maria Rizea and Flaminia Vernice perform during the women's duet free finals REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Swimming - World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup - Olympic Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France - May 4, 2024 General view as Italy's Sarah Maria Rizea and Flaminia Vernice perform during the women's duet free finals REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

Oct 21 - World Aquatics on Wednesday named Berlin, Paris and London as the host cities for the 2027 Swimming World Cup, with the three-stop series also offering direct qualification opportunities for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

• Berlin will host the opening leg from October 15-17, followed by Paris from October 22-24 and London from October 29-31.

• Athletes will be able to secure direct Olympic qualification in the newly introduced 50 metres butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke events across the series.

• The men's 50m backstroke and women's 50m butterfly qualifiers will be decided in Berlin, while Paris will determine the men's 50m butterfly and women's 50m breaststroke qualifiers.

• The final qualification places will be awarded in London's Aquatics Centre, where the men's 50m breaststroke and women's 50m backstroke events will serve as Olympic qualifiers.

• "Each city has an outstanding sporting pedigree and Olympic heritage and therefore offers a fitting stage to determine the qualifiers for 50m events newly-introduced onto the Olympic programme for LA28," said World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam. REUTERS

See more on

World Aquatics

Swimming

World Cup

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.