World 12s in doubt after opposition

LONDON • World Rugby said on Wednesday it presently does not wish to "explore" the concept of the new World 12s tournament after a consultation with key stakeholders of the sport.

The 12-a-side tournament, chaired by former Rugby Football Union chief executive Ian Ritchie, was launched just last month to much fanfare, with the aim of bringing US$344 million (S$464 million) to the sport over the next five years.

"World Rugby has shared the views of national unions, international and domestic competitions to the group proposing World 12s and confirmed that stakeholders do not wish to explore the concept further at this time," a World Rugby spokesman said in a statement.

"This is a position endorsed by the World Rugby executive committee and professional game committee, which includes representatives from across the elite men's and women's game.

"The priority for the sport is advancing productive discussions regarding the establishment of a welfare-focused, streamlined and harmonious international calendar."

World 12s was supposed to have been a new rugby union tournament featuring the world's best players and backed by the likes of World Cup-winning coaches Steve Hansen of New Zealand and South Africa's Jake White.

Eight franchised teams were to have competed annually around the world in a 12s tournament over a three-week period but the nascent idea - rugby's version of the Indian Premier League cricket competition - looks to be have been killed off.

The inaugural World 12s men's tournament, scheduled to take place in August next year in England, is now in doubt.

The women's competition, which will kick off the following year to prevent it from clashing with the women's World Cup, is facing the same situation.

However, Rowena Samarasinhe, who was appointed the tournament's chief executive earlier on Wednesday, claimed talks were ongoing regarding the competition's future.

"World 12s has been, and continues to be, in regular contact with World Rugby," she said.

"We are optimistic that, even within the restrictions posed by the current calendar, World 12s will be able to host a tournament in August 2022 that includes a number of the game's leading players, who will not be impacted by fixture clashes at that time."

REUTERS