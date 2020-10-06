Working up a sweat for Love is Hope

The event had 26 fitness instructors and 16 youths from SportCares - the philanthropic arm of national agency Sport Singapore - lead participants in KpopX, Fight Do and Zumba workouts over Zoom.

Co-founded by local fitness instructor Jeni Lim and other instructors from the Fitness For Good collective, Love is Hope was conceived as a way to help children with cancer and their families cope with the emotional and financial stress due to cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Love is Hope will continue accepting donations until Thursday via giving.sg/campaigns/love_is_hope.