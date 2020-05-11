Work out with ST and stay in shape at home

Sifting through the approximately 180 billion results from a Google search for a 10-minute home workout takes longer than the workout itself, and one could be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of choices available.

Those keen to start exercising from home can begin their journey with The Straits Times' five-day exercise programme starting today. It was curated in collaboration with Fitness WorkZ at HomeTeamNS.

The programme aims to keep people moving while staying at home during the circuit breaker period, which started on April 7 and will last till June 1.

Trainers from the gym will lead the sessions from their own homes, since sports and fitness facilities are now off-limits during the circuit breaker.

The range of workouts includes those that can be done with children, and exercising with simple household items - such as 1.5-litre bottles - in place of dumbbells.

There will also be a session on stretching that is suitable for seniors and office workers who spend long periods of time seated at their desks, and a boxing workout of a higher intensity for those who feel up to challenging themselves.

Said ST sports editor Lee Yulin: "With everyone encouraged to stay home, even for exercise, we felt it was prudent to come up with a video series that could serve as a convenient guide for those who want to shake off their Covid-enforced lethargy or for those already exercising, to keep moving in the convenience of their homes.

"The range of workouts offers something for everyone - whether you are a parent looking to burn off some of your kids' energy during the school holidays or a senior looking for a safe and gentle way to ease any muscle stiffness."

The video series, which can be found on the ST YouTube channel, and the paper's Facebook page and Instagram account, runs till Friday.

