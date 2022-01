It was so close yet so far for the globetrotting jockey Benny Woodworth in his desert holiday-acquired Dubai foray, delaying his return to Singapore racing to early April.

After an unplaced debut on Majestic Mambo on New Year's Day in his three-month Dubai Racing Carnival stint, the 48-year-old Malaysian nearly scored on the first of his two rides on his second day at the majestic Meydan racecourse last Friday.