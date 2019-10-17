Woods to correct the 'errors' in new memoir

LOS ANGELES • Tiger Woods is writing a memoir, called Back, which he describes as his "definitive story" and has said it will clear up a lot of the "speculation" surrounding his illustrious golfing career.

"I've been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors," he said.

"It's in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what's happened in my life."

The former world No. 1 will be writing the book with the cooperation of his family, friends and "inner circle" and it will be published by New York-based HarperCollins.

While no release date has been announced, the publishers have billed the book as a "candid and intimate narrative of an outsize American life".

HarperOne Group president Judith Curr also said it would be the "publishing event of the decade" as "Tiger will reclaim his own story and legacy".

The 43-year-old, who won the Masters in April for his 15th Major, added that the memoir will cover his days as a sporting prodigy and then his rise to win all four Majors before turning 25.

Back will also reportedly detail his battles with "devastating injuries and personal issues", thought to refer to his history of infidelities and subsequent commitment to sex addiction therapy, and close with his comeback triumph at Augusta National, ending an 11-year Major drought.

He said: "I've been working at it steadily, and I'm looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book people will want to read."

His previous books include The 1997 Masters: My Story and How I Play Golf, published in 2001 in conjunction with Golf Digest.

He plans to return to competitive golf next week at the Zozo Championship, Japan's first PGA Tour event, before selecting his four captain's picks on Nov 4 for the biennial President's Cup in Melbourne in December.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN