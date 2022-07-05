Wong and Hakim suspended; Shafiq appeals

RACE 7, SATURDAY

Wong Chin Chuen, the rider of Centurion, pleaded guilty to careless riding in that near the 1,300m mark, he allowed his mount to shift in.

He was insufficiently clear of Bright Era, who was carried in onto Sirius. This resulted in Bright Era having to be checked.

As he has been engaged to ride at this Saturday's Singapore race meeting, he cannot ride the following Sunday.

RACE 8

Apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin has also been suspended for one Singapore race day for careless riding on Montana Flash.

After passing the 100m mark, he permitted his mount to shift in, when not clear of Nate's Champion. This resulted in that runner having to be checked.

Hakim is also riding this Saturday, so he will miss the following Sunday's race meeting.

RACE 9, JUNE 26

Jockey Shafiq Rizuan, who was disqualified a year from June 27 and fined $20,000 for his handling of third-placed Flak Jacket, has appealed against the penalty imposed.

But his application for a stay of sentence was denied by the stewards.

The stewards had charged Shafiq with failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures throughout the race to ensure that his horse was given full opportunity of winning or obtaining the best possible placing.

The particulars were that he "did fail to place his mount under any significant pressure in the straight when it was reasonable and permissible for him to do so".