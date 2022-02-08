Wonder Wust has gold dust

BEIJING • Dutch speed skater Ireen Wust yesterday became the first person to win gold in an individual event at five different Olympics after retaining her 1,500m title at the Winter Games.

The 35-year-old, the Netherlands' most decorated Olympian, smashed the Olympic record to beat Miho Takagi of Japan in 1min 53.28secs, with her Dutch teammate Antoinette de Jong taking the bronze at the National Speed Skating Oval.

Wust won her first gold at the 2006 Turin Olympics and has taken a title at every Winter Games since - a unique achievement also spanning the Summer Games.

It was also a record-extending 12th Olympic speed skating medal for Wust, who has six golds in total.

Her victory was all the more remarkable because she had come into the Games just seventh in the World Cup rankings.

Said Wust: "This is just amazing. There's a lot of different emotions going through my mind right now.

"It's just bizarre that I was able to pull it off once again. There's something magical that gets to me... There's something at the Games that brings out the best in me."

There was another feel-good story for two other veterans in Italy's Arianna Fontana and Denise Herrmann of Germany.

Fontana claimed a record-extending 10th Olympic medal in short-track speed skating when she retained her title in the 500m event after overtaking Dutchwoman Suzanne Schulting (42.559) to win in 42.488sec, while Canadian Kim Boutin (42.724) took the bronze.

The 31-year-old now has two more medals than American Apolo Ohno and Russian Viktor Ahn.

A few eyebrows were raised when 2014 Sochi bronze medallist Herrmann decided to switch from cross-country skiing to biathlon in 2016. But it paid off handsomely yesterday as she won gold for Germany in one of her new sport's biggest races.

Herrmann held off a strong field to win the classic 15km distance, vindicating her switch in the best way possible.

"I come from a traditional sport in cross-country skiing. I made the decision to change (to biathlon) in Holmenkollen, in this Oslo traditional place (in Norway) - I think I like traditions," a delighted Herrmann said.

Her decision to make the switch was not as surprising as it first seemed when she announced it.

The 33-year-old said: "I was super-interested (in biathlon), with the shooting, and I tried it in 2012. It was super amazing, it was exciting, but I decided to wait some years more... This kind of sport is totally different to cross-country skiing."

While she handled the shooting like she had been doing it all her life, missing only one of her 20 shots on the range as she swept to victory, Herrmann could scarcely believe that it had finally become a reality.

She said: "It was a dream, but I never believed that it is enough for gold."

Slovenia won the mixed team Olympic ski jumping gold yesterday but the big talking point of the debuting event was a series of disqualifications that meant world champions Germany did not even make the final.

Ursa Bogataj and Nika Kriznar, who took gold and bronze respectively in the women's individual event, helped Slovenia to gold alongside Peter Prevc and Timi Zajc. The Russian Olympic Committee clinched silver and Canada, rank outsiders, took the bronze.

Yet the final placings seemed almost an afterthought after a night of mayhem that featured disqualifications, reinstatements and widespread fury and confusion among the sport's heavyweight nations.

Germany, who have won four straight world championships, failed to advance from the 10-team opening round after individual silver medallist Katharina Althaus was booted for a suit violation.

Japan, Austria and Norway also fell foul of the complex rules that link suits and skis to bodyweight in an attempt to remove any advantage that can be gained by athletes being lighter.

There was also some controversy on the ice as Ren Ziwei led a Chinese one-two to take the gold during a chaotic final in the short-track speed skating 1,000m in 1min 26.768sec.

Mixed team relay winner Ren appeared to grab Hungarian Liu Shaolin as both threw their skates to the line in the tightest of finishes, but Liu, who crossed the line first, was then disqualified for making contact just a moment earlier in the race.

Ren, however, was not penalised in the official review after the event, and his compatriot Li Wenlong was promoted to second place, with Liu's brother Shaoang coming third.

