Women's side seek Thai payback

The Singapore women's table tennis team will get a chance to avenge their SEA Games final loss to Thailand after they were drawn alongside their Asean rivals in Group 4 for the World Team Table Tennis Championships.

At Wednesday's draw in Chengdu, China, where the Sept 30-Oct 9 tournament will be held, ninth-ranked Singapore and Thailand were grouped with South Korea, Luxembourg and Iran.

The top two and four best third-placed teams from each of the six groups will advance to the knockout rounds.

At the Hanoi SEA Games in May, nine-time team champions Singapore - who were without top player Feng Tianwei - saw their winning streak end with a 3-0 defeat by the Thais. Feng, their talisman who delivered three golds at the Commonwealth Games in August, will also be skipping the world championships.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old flew to Beijing to pursue a master's degree in sports industry management at Peking University. At the same time, she will also work part-time with Sport Singapore, helping the national sports agency to develop sport pathways for children and youth.

The Straits Times had reported after the Birmingham Games that the veteran was mulling over retirement.

In her absence, the team will comprise Commonwealth Games double gold medallist Zeng Jian, as well as local-born players Wong Xin Ru, Goi Rui Xuan, Zhang Wanling and Zhou Jingyi.

National women's coach Jing Junhong said: "It's not a particularly good draw, but we have to be up for the challenge and fight for every point. Besides Wanling, our other players are debutantes here, and would be lacking in experience.

"Just like how it is a matter of time before Tianwei retires, it is also inevitable that our team face a transition. We need to work hard and mature as a team as quickly as we can."

Noting that every match is important in the group stage, Zeng said: "Personally, I want to see if my levels and variations have improved since the major Games."

Hot favourites China are in Group 1, where they will face Canada, Malaysia, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The hosts have dominated the women's team event this millennium, with their only blip coming in the 2010 tournament when they were stunned 3-1 by Singapore in the final in Moscow.

The Republic were also finalists in 2008 and 2012, and joint-third in 2014.

The 2020 edition in Busan was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic and, at the previous edition in Halmstad, Sweden, in 2018, Singapore were stunned 3-2 by Ukraine in the round of 16.

In the men's draw, 28th-ranked Singapore will hope to improve on their 2018 showing after they were drawn into Group 7 with Chinese Taipei, Croatia and Belgium. Four years ago, they lost all five matches, including defeats by the Taiwanese and Belgians.

National men's coach Gao Ning said: "We are underdogs against Chinese Taipei and Croatia, but if we play our best table tennis, we can challenge them."

Elsewhere in Group 1, 21-time champions China will also face the US and Puerto Rico, as well as Slovenia and Thailand. The top two and two best third-placed teams go through to the last 16.

MEN'S DRAW

GROUP 1 China, Puerto Rico, Slovenia, Thailand, United States

GROUP 2 France, Germany, India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

GROUP 3 Hong Kong, Hungary, Iran, Japan, Romania

GROUP 4 Canada, Czech Republic, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Korea

GROUP 5 Australia, England, Poland, Sweden

GROUP 6 Brazil, Denmark, Portugal, Slovakia

GROUP 7 Belgium, Chinese Taipei, Croatia, Singapore

WOMEN'S DRAW

GROUP 1 China, Canada, Malaysia, Puerto Rico, US

GROUP 2 Hungary, Japan, Poland, Slovakia, Uzbekistan

GROUP 3 Brazil, France, Hong Kong, Italy, South Africa

GROUP 4 Iran, Luxembourg, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand

GROUP 5 Czech Republic, Egypt, Germany, India

GROUP 6 Chinese Taipei, Portugal, Romania, Sweden

SINGAPORE'S REPRESENTATIVES

WOMEN'S TEAM Zeng Jian, Zhou Jingyi, Wong Xin Ru, Goi Rui Xuan, Zhang Wanling

MEN'S TEAM Clarence Chew, Koen Pang, Izaac Quek, Beh Kun Ting, Andy Wong