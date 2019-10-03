Women sprinters baulk at block cams

DOHA • Female athletes at the World Athletics Championships have lodged complaints over the use of cameras on starting blocks, saying they show their bodies from unflattering angles.

These cameras look directly up at the runners in sprint races as they line up at the start and are filmed by the local broadcasters.

German athletes Tatjana Pinto and Gina Luckenkemper, though, have registered their unhappiness with the sport's governing body, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), about the cameras, and according to CNN, the images will now be censored after images of athletes' intimate areas were shown.

Luckenhemper said: "I find it very unpleasant stepping over the cameras as I get into the blocks wearing these scanty clothes.

"Was a woman involved in developing this camera? I don't think so. We were probably not the only ones to lodge a protest."

German athletics bosses have also demanded that the footage be shown only when the runners are already on the starting blocks, and the recordings be deleted every day.

British 100m silver medallist Dina Asher-Smith was ribbed by her friends, via text messages, who have watched the footage on TV.

She said: "My friends tell me the video of the block camera angles aren't very flattering. I was like, 'For goodness' sake, let me just make sure my make-up is fresh'. "



Cameras at the starting blocks which have riled some female sprinters for showing their intimate areas. The footage will now be censored. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The IAAF had heralded the cameras as "innovative" during their introduction last month, claiming "athletics fans around the globe will be closer to the action than before".

Its director of broadcast, James Lords, also promised then the shots would "only show the top or side of their heads".

This is the latest controversy to hit the championships which has attracted paltry crowds. The Khalifa International Stadium was noticeably sparse when Noah Lyles clinched his first 200m world title in 19.83sec on Tuesday night.

He led a gold rush for the United States with Donovan Brazier becoming the first American to win the 800m world crown in 1min 42.34sec. Sam Kendricks joined Ukraine great Sergey Bubka as the only man to retain the pole vault title when he beat Sweden's Armand Duplantis on countback after both had cleared 5.97m.

However, the talk at the event was still about the four-year ban imposed by the United States Anti-Doping Agency on famed coach Alberto Salazar on Monday night.

The organisation's chief, Travis Tygart, said the coach had used athletes as "laboratory animals" by administrating banned substances.

However, IAAF president Sebastian Coe, who has since ordered athletes to immediately sever links with the Cuba-born American, insisted that the doping revelations "doesn't derail the championships" and the body was "dealing with it".

Several athletes who are part of Salazar's Oregon Project are competing in Doha, including Ethiopia-born 10,000m women's champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and 800m winner Brazier, who later said it would be "really ignorant" to question the validity of his victory as he was under a different coach in Pete Julian.

