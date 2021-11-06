Witness will not be nervous

RACE 1 (1,600M)

3 Happy Win Win is a two-time course-and-distance winner. The drop to Class 5 suits.

4 Regency Gem is tracking well into this. He is a course-and-distance winner under Zac Purton.

1 Alee King Prawn is also stepping down in class. Watch him.

9 Diamond Star is a solid contender. Expect competitiveness.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

14 Mega Bonus will relish the extra 200m with a light weight and Joao Moreira.

2 Victory Scholars can bounce back from a lacklustre first-up effort. He has race fitness.

1 Land Power scored first-up and is bidding for back-to-back wins. The only concern is his wide gate.

4 Infinite Power can lead and take catching in a deep contest.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

8 Darci Joy was a luckless third over the course and distance two starts back. The extra 200m suits.

1 Oscar Glory looks destined for a rise in grade. He commands respect with Purton aboard.

3 Leading Fortune has claims, with Moreira opting to ride.

10 Go Go Sixteen looks favoured stepping back to a mile. He has the strong booking of Alexis Badel.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

3 Awesome Treasure should play catch me if you can. Second on debut, he can go one better.

9 President's Choice gets back to his preferred 1,200m trip. He also has race experience.

2 Whizz Kid is progressing well. He just needs to offset the awkward gate.

10 Good Runner can surprise off the back of an improved trial.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

9 Nimble Nimbus is progressing well. Having his fourth start, he looks the one to beat.

7 Bella Baby is always competitive over this trip. The booking of Purton indicates his winning chances.

10 Happy Daily turned in a career-best performance last start. He looks well-placed to do well again.

3 Unicornbaby should try to offset the draw and find the front.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

2 Trillion Win is looking to notch a hat-trick of wins. Racing in sublime form, he is the one to beat.

7 Fantastic Way is consistent. From five starts, he has a hat-trick of wins, a second and a fourth.

5 Lucky More is capable in this grade. Purton takes the ride for added confidence.

4 California Rad should get the right run close to the speed. Do not discount.

RACE 7 (1,800M) G3 SA SA LADIES' PURSE HANDICAP

2 Ka Ying Star should benefit from his first-up fifth. He is tough and could put his best foot forward.

3 Glorious Dragon is the in-form horse who should improve over further. With Purton up, he is the likely favourite.

7 Tourbillon Diamond has claims getting up to 1,800m.

1 Southern Legend has won this race before. The inside gate gives him a shout.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

1 Nervous Witness is a supreme talent who should be able to extend his unbeaten run to three.

2 Good View Clarico can perform down the straight. He was second two starts back.

13 Super Axiom is another who likes the straight. He is competitive with no weight on his back.

4 Stock Legend stepped up on his first-up 13th this season to a smack-up sixth. Expect further improvement.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

3 Super Ten was slow out last start. If he gets away with the field as he normally does, he is the one they all have to run down.

2 Maldives finished a close-up second last start. He is well-placed to improve off that effort.

1 Master Delight gets out to a mile. This looks suitable off the back of his Australian form.

7 Chevalier Prince has claims.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

1 Blaze Warrior looks extremely capable of extending his perfect record to four. His trial was strong and he has Moreira at the helm.

7 Star Of Yuen Long has more ability than his record suggests. He bears watching with Purton up.

13 All Beauty is after back-to-back with a light weight.

6 Harmony Win Win is racing well and is open to further improvement.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club