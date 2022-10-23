Winter sports: Malinin lands another quadruple axel for Skate America gold

NEW YORK – American Ilia Malinin landed only the second quadruple axel in competitive figure skating history at Skate America on Saturday, a month after he executed the move for the first time at a lower-level event.

The 17-year-old had become the first person to successfully perform the difficult move in competition during his free skate at September’s the US International Figure Skating Classic at Lake Placid, New York, last month where he won the gold medal.

Skating to Euphoria by Labrinth, he repeated the feat to thunderous applause during his free skate at his senior Grand Prix debut to take the titlegold.

“I felt great,” Malinin, who was fourth after the short programme, said. “I’m still in shock and I don’t really know how I pulled that off. I just trusted in my practice and it worked out well. I knew when I stepped out on the ice for my warm-up that I would go for it.

“I made that decision and I didn’t wander around and wonder if I should or not. I stuck with it. The whole building was screaming.”

He had previously said that he was inspired by double two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who unsuccessfully attempted the quadruple axle during his free skate at the Beijing Olympics in February.

Malinin finished on 280.37 points, more than seven clear of another 17-year-old Kao Miura of Japan, and well ahead of third-placed Cha Jun-hwan (264.05) of South Korea.

In the pairs competition, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier scored 201.39 points to win Skate America for the second time in three years.

“You have to start somewhere and for us it’s here,” Knierim, 31, said, “and we’re going to continue to grow and build.”

Frazier, 29, added: “It gives us a lot of confidence to know that we can always bring it out on the biggest stage.

“Alexa and I have so much trust that when we have to fight, on a night like tonight, we’re going to get through it.”

The Americans were followed by the Canadian duos Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps, who scored 197.89, and Kelly Ann Laurin and Loucas Ethier, who were a distant third with 156.94 points.

Skate America is the first of six events in the International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series. REUTERS