Winter Olympics: We should be there too, says Nordic combined specialist Geraghty-Moats

ZHANGJIAKOU (REUTERS) - Tara Geraghty-Moats will watch the Nordic combined large hill final on Tuesday (Feb 15) but it will be with gritted teeth as the World Cup winner again contemplates the injustice of women being excluded from her chosen sport at the Olympics.

The 28-year-old American did tune in for last week's opening event and could not help but be caught up in the excitement of German Vinzenz Geiger's incredible late surge to glory at the normal hill final.

"It was an awesome race and when I see a lot of the people I've trained or competed with, or my friends, at the Olympics, first off, I'm really proud of them and it's really amazing to see them there," Geraghty-Moats said.

"But, yeah, I can't watch them without thinking 'why am I not there? Why don't I get a chance for a medal? Why I don't have this experience?' It's very bizarre."

The bald reason is that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided in 2018 that women's Nordic combined was not a developed-enough sport to take a slot in Beijing - leaving it as the only Winter Olympic discipline not to have a women's event.

The sport's governing body the International Ski Federation disagrees, and introduced a World Cup in 2020, which Geraghty-Moats won, albeit in a season decimated by Covid-19.

"The problem with women's Nordic combined is that the IOC is treating it like a new sport and it's not," Geraghty-Moats said from her training base in Germany.

"It's a sport that has been in the Games for the better part of 100 years and instead of just fixing the gender equality issue, the IOC has decided to treat women's Nordic combined as a completely new sport," she said.

"They are saying it's a niche sport, which is a strange argument given that there are more women competitors than say for luge or aerial skiing. The Olympics have niche sports and that's one of the things that make it special. That is not a valid excuse to have gender inequality in the Games."

The IOC is likely to discuss the line-up for the 2026 Games in Milan-Cortina this June, but Geraghty-Moats is not sure things are about to change.

"I'm not confident at all," she said of an Olympic inclusion.

"I'm cautiously optimistic but I remember when everyone thought women's ski-jumping was a shoo-in for Vancouver (2010) but it didn't get in until 2014.

"Nordic combined is completely different now from when the IOC said no. Since then there's been a World Cup and a world championships, and we've met all the requirements. I just wish the IOC had more faith in our ability to develop the sport - the trends were looking very good even in 2018."

Geraghty-Moats has always kept her hand in across the various Nordic disciplines, competing in separate cross-country, ski-jumping and biathlon events and last year found herself at something of a career crossroads and decided to switch to biathlon.

The lack of financial and logistical support available from USA Nordic combined, and the lack of sponsorship opportunities in a non-Olympic sport, left her continually having to fund herself and unable to prepare properly for races, but the backing of USA Biathlon has made a professional career viable again.