Winter Olympics: Swedish speed skating world champ van der Poel ends Dutch monopoly in men's 5,000m

Sweden's Nils van der Poel in action during the men's speed skating 5000m event at the Beijing Olympic Games, on Feb 6, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
BEIJING (REUTERS) - Sweden's Nils van der Poel skated a blistering last lap to snatch the gold medal in the 5,000 metres speed skating at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday (Feb 6), ending Dutchman Sven Kramer's 12-year monopoly of the title.

The Swede, who broke the world record at Salt Lake City two months ago, trailed Dutchman Patrick Roest by over a second throughout the race but stormed to victory in an Olympic record of 6min 8.84sec.

Roest, who had skated an Olympic record in his earlier race, took silver in 6.09.31 while Norwegian Hallgeir Engebraaten claimed the bronze in 6.09.88.

Three-time champion Kramer, whose domination of the event spanned three Olympics, placed ninth overall out of 20 skaters.

Beijing 2022 will be the 35-year-old's last Winter Games before he retires from the sport.

