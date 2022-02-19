Winter Olympics: Sweden beat Switzerland to win women's curling bronze

The Swedish team celebrate after winning the Women's Curling bronze medal match at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, on Feb 19, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
BEIJING (REUTERS) - Sweden won the Olympic bronze medal in the women's curling competition by beating Switzerland 9-7 at the National Aquatics Centre on Saturday (Feb 19).

Anna Hasselborg, gold medallist at the Pyeongchang Olympics four years ago, led Sweden to victory against Silvana Tirinzoni's reigning world champions Switzerland and prevailed in the end-to-end affair.

The Swedish quartet were cheered on by newly crowned Olympic champions Niklas Edin and the men's team, who beat Britain in the final earlier on Saturday, along with a handful of their compatriots in attendance.

Hasselborg and Sweden had halted hosts South Korea's fairytale run in the 2018 final to win gold but had to settle for bronze in Beijing after losing Friday's semi-final to Britain, who face Japan for the gold medal on Sunday.

