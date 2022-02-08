Winter Olympics: Speed skater Nuis storms to victory in men's 1,500m

Kjeld Nuis swept around the National Speed Skating Oval in an Olympic record one minute 43.21 seconds. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
11 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - World record holder Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands edged out his rivals to win the men's 1,500m at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday (Feb 8), retaining his title to continue a streak of speed skating gold medals for the Dutch team.

Nuis swept around the National Speed Skating Oval in an Olympic record one minute 43.21 seconds, holding off teammate Thomas Krol by just over three tenths of a second.

Krol clinched silver in 1:43.55 and Kim Min-seok of South Korea took bronze in 1:44.24.

Nuis' win is the first leg of the double gold he achieved in 2018 with the 1,000m and 1,500m races. It also brings the Dutch speed skating team their third gold of the Games, keeping them on track to meet their target of 20 medals in Beijing.

More On This Topic
Winter Olympics: Chen scores figure skating world record for huge lead over Hanyu
Winter Olympics: Which are the 15 sports at the Games and the key athletes to watch?

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top