Winter Olympics: Impeccable Italy triumph in mixed doubles for first medal

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Italy clinched their first Olympic curling medal at the National Aquatics Centre on Tuesday (Feb 8) when Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner edged out Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten 8-5 to win the mixed doubles gold.

Having fallen behind 2-0 in the opening end after a rare nervous start, Constantini and Mosaner steadily strengthened their grip and were four points ahead going into the seventh end.

Norway nibbled into their 7-3 lead and clawed back two points to set up a tense showdown before Constantini landed the winning stone with the final throw of the match.

The Italian duo - competing at the Winter Games for the first time - swept all before them to reach the final undefeated, following up nine round-robin wins with an 8-1 hammering of Sweden in the semi-final on Monday.

Married Norwegians Skaslien and Nedregotten took home silver and improved on their third-placed finish in Pyeongchang, which they were awarded after Russian opponent Alexander Krushelnitsky tested positive for the banned substance meldonium.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sweden's Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson added a mixed doubles medal to their country's bulging Olympic curling trophy cabinet after clinching bronze with a 9-3 dismantling of reigning world champions Britain.