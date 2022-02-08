Winter Olympics: Gold-winning short track star says federation 'didn't support' her

BEIJING (AFP) - Short track speed skating great Arianna Fontana said Monday (Feb 7) the Italian Ice Sports Federation hadn't supported her and that some people "didn't want her" in Beijing, after she won gold in the 500m - her 10th Olympic medal.

Fontana, 31, overtook Dutch favourite Suzanne Schulting and held on to finish in 42.488 - pumping her fists and screeching when she realised she had won.

"When I crossed the line - all that yelling - I don't usually yell, it was just a way to let it out, all that anger," she said.

"We had people that didn't want me here. My federation wasn't really supportive with me having my husband as a coach," she explained.

Fontana told journalists the problems had started after she won her first 500m gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

"Today we proved that he's an amazing coach," she said. "It was my best choice, my best decision to have him on my side." The couple left Italy for Hungary, only returning late last year to train with the Italian team.

"I saw a couple of (Federation officials) in the hallway - they didn't even come up and say congratulations," Fontana said.

Asked if she would try for a third gold, she said things had to change.

"If things are not going to change, I'm not going through this again," she said.

Pushes and penalties

There was drama on the rink in the later race at the Capital Indoor Stadium, a frenetic men's 1,000m.

The final consisted of three Chinese skaters, and Hungarian brothers Shaolin Sandor Liu and Shaoang Liu, who have a Chinese father.

A couple of laps in, the referee called for a safety reset because of metal parts on the track.